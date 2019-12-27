Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) vs. Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Breaking Down the Diversified Utilities Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) shares are up more than 12.64% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.12 to settle at $58.63. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), on the other hand, is up 68.73% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $12.84 and has returned 1.02% during the past week.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PEG to grow earnings at a 3.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FLEX is expected to grow at a 17.70% annual rate. All else equal, FLEX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3% for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). PEG’s ROI is 6.30% while FLEX has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that PEG’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLEX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PEG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, FLEX’s free cash flow per share was -2.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, PEG’s free cash flow was -1.36% while FLEX converted -4.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PEG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PEG has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.30 for FLEX. This means that FLEX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PEG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.06 versus a D/E of 1.07 for FLEX. FLEX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PEG trades at a forward P/E of 17.22, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 2.94, compared to a forward P/E of 9.12, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 0.26 for FLEX. PEG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PEG is currently priced at a -9.99% to its one-year price target of 65.14. Comparatively, FLEX is -7.36% relative to its price target of 13.86. This suggests that PEG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PEG has a beta of 0.26 and FLEX’s beta is 1.84. PEG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PEG has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 1.87 for FLEX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLEX.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) beats Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PEG is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PEG is more undervalued relative to its price target.