Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) vs. Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Comparing the Business Equipment Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) shares are down more than -32.15% this year and recently decreased -1.72% or -$0.07 to settle at $4.01. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), on the other hand, is up 37.19% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $29.99 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) and Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) are the two most active stocks in the Business Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PBI to grow earnings at a -13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WY is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, WY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 5.09% for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). PBI’s ROI is 9.10% while WY has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that PBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than WY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, WY’s free cash flow per share was -0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, PBI’s free cash flow was 1.5% while WY converted -0.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PBI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PBI has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.60 for WY. This means that WY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 121.24 versus a D/E of 0.77 for WY. PBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PBI trades at a forward P/E of 6.11, a P/B of 26.73, and a P/S of 0.21, compared to a forward P/E of 39.10, a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 3.37 for WY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PBI is currently priced at a -27.09% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Comparatively, WY is -6.69% relative to its price target of 32.14. This suggests that PBI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PBI has a beta of 1.99 and WY’s beta is 1.62. WY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PBI has a short ratio of 12.61 compared to a short interest of 3.62 for WY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WY.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) beats Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WY is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, WY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.