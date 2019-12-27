Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) vs. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Breaking Down the Specialty Retail, Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares are up more than 71.88% this year and recently increased 1.39% or $0.53 to settle at $38.57. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), on the other hand, is up 34.37% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $69.94 and has returned 1.41% during the past week.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, LVS is expected to grow at a 2.88% annual rate. All else equal, LVS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 38.69% for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS). PDD’s ROI is -57.40% while LVS has a ROI of 19.10%. The interpretation is that LVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDD’s free cash flow was 0% while LVS converted 0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LVS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. PDD has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.60 for LVS. This means that PDD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PDD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.20 versus a D/E of 2.23 for LVS. LVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PDD trades at a forward P/E of 174.52, a P/B of 12.17, and a P/S of 12.62, compared to a forward P/E of 21.00, a P/B of 10.03, and a P/S of 3.96 for LVS. PDD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PDD is currently priced at a -0.05% to its one-year price target of 38.59. Comparatively, LVS is -0.36% relative to its price target of 70.19. This suggests that LVS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PDD has a short ratio of 3.46 compared to a short interest of 2.07 for LVS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LVS.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) beats Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LVS higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LVS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LVS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LVS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.