Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) vs. FireEye, Inc. (FEYE): Breaking Down the Specialty Retail, Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shares are down more than -78.36% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.01 to settle at $2.16. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE), on the other hand, is up 2.84% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $16.67 and has returned 1.40% during the past week.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) and FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PRTY to grow earnings at a 9.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) has an EBITDA margin of 1.97%. This suggests that PRTY underlying business is more profitable PRTY’s ROI is 8.00% while FEYE has a ROI of -11.70%. The interpretation is that PRTY’s business generates a higher return on investment than FEYE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PRTY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.98. Comparatively, FEYE’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, PRTY’s free cash flow was -3.81% while FEYE converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FEYE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PRTY has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.50 for FEYE. This means that FEYE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PRTY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.61 versus a D/E of 1.42 for FEYE. PRTY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PRTY trades at a forward P/E of 1.90, a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.08, compared to a forward P/E of 108.25, a P/B of 5.04, and a P/S of 4.17 for FEYE. PRTY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PRTY is currently priced at a -57.89% to its one-year price target of 5.13. Comparatively, FEYE is -9.4% relative to its price target of 18.40. This suggests that PRTY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. PRTY has a beta of 1.14 and FEYE’s beta is 1.02. FEYE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PRTY has a short ratio of 4.11 compared to a short interest of 4.69 for FEYE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRTY.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) beats FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRTY is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, PRTY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PRTY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PRTY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.