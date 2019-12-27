Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) vs. The Progressive Corporation (PGR): Comparing the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares are up more than 17.40% this year and recently increased 0.75% or $0.14 to settle at $18.76. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), on the other hand, is up 18.90% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $71.73 and has returned 0.60% during the past week.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) and The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PE to grow earnings at a 23.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PGR is expected to grow at a 5.72% annual rate. All else equal, PE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.4% for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). PE’s ROI is 6.70% while PGR has a ROI of 18.90%. The interpretation is that PGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than PE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, PGR’s free cash flow per share was +2.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, PE’s free cash flow was -2.25% while PGR converted 5.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PGR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 0.32 for PGR. PE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PE trades at a forward P/E of 11.20, a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 3.14, compared to a forward P/E of 13.39, a P/B of 3.07, and a P/S of 1.15 for PGR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PE is currently priced at a -22.67% to its one-year price target of 24.26. Comparatively, PGR is -13.83% relative to its price target of 83.24. This suggests that PE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PE has a beta of 0.63 and PGR’s beta is 0.62. PGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PE has a short ratio of 1.84 compared to a short interest of 1.31 for PGR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGR.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) beats Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PGR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, PGR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.