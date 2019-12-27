Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) vs. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Which is the Better Investment?

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shares are down more than -30.97% this year and recently increased 1.02% or $0.12 to settle at $11.90. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A), on the other hand, is up 26.67% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $85.45 and has returned 2.42% during the past week.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) are the two most active stocks in the Packaging & Containers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect OI to grow earnings at a 2.02% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, A is expected to grow at a 9.18% annual rate. All else equal, A’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.53% for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). OI’s ROI is 7.00% while A has a ROI of 15.30%. The interpretation is that A’s business generates a higher return on investment than OI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.98. Comparatively, A’s free cash flow per share was +0.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, OI’s free cash flow was 4.48% while A converted 4.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, OI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. OI has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.50 for A. This means that A can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. OI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 17.58 versus a D/E of 0.51 for A. OI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

OI trades at a forward P/E of 5.40, a P/B of 5.53, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a forward P/E of 22.51, a P/B of 5.54, and a P/S of 5.08 for A. OI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. OI is currently priced at a -1.16% to its one-year price target of 12.04. Comparatively, A is -0.88% relative to its price target of 86.21. This suggests that OI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. OI has a beta of 1.59 and A’s beta is 1.43. A’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. OI has a short ratio of 5.06 compared to a short interest of 3.28 for A. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for A.

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) beats Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. A has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, A has better sentiment signals based on short interest.