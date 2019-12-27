Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) vs. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): Which is the Better Investment?

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH), on the other hand, is up 5.75% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.03 and has returned 0.73% during the past week.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) and Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, SBH is expected to grow at a 3.70% annual rate. All else equal, SBH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.7% for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH). OTLK’s ROI is 939.70% while SBH has a ROI of 23.80%. The interpretation is that OTLK’s business generates a higher return on investment than SBH’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. OTLK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.21. Comparatively, SBH’s free cash flow per share was +0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, OTLK’s free cash flow was -0.07% while SBH converted 1.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SBH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. OTLK has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 2.60 for SBH. This means that SBH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

OTLK trades at a P/S of 5.05, compared to a forward P/E of 7.56, and a P/S of 0.54 for SBH. OTLK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. OTLK is currently priced at a -93.33% to its one-year price target of 8.25. Comparatively, SBH is -2.17% relative to its price target of 18.43. This suggests that OTLK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. OTLK has a beta of -0.73 and SBH’s beta is 0.50. OTLK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. OTLK has a short ratio of 2.92 compared to a short interest of 15.97 for SBH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OTLK.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) beats Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SBH generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.