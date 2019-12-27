ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) vs. NiSource Inc. (NI): Comparing the Semiconductor – Broad Line Industry’s Most Active Stocks

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares are up more than 48.70% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.08 to settle at $24.55. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI), on the other hand, is up 7.89% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $27.35 and has returned -0.73% during the past week.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ON to grow earnings at a 1.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NI is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, NI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.62% for NiSource Inc. (NI). ON’s ROI is 11.40% while NI has a ROI of 1.90%. The interpretation is that ON’s business generates a higher return on investment than NI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, NI’s free cash flow per share was -0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, ON’s free cash flow was 2.24% while NI converted -4.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ON is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ON has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 0.40 for NI. This means that ON can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 1.91 for NI. NI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ON trades at a forward P/E of 15.11, a P/B of 3.14, and a P/S of 1.78, compared to a forward P/E of 19.86, a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 1.94 for NI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ON is currently priced at a 1.82% to its one-year price target of 24.11. Comparatively, NI is -8.83% relative to its price target of 30.00. This suggests that NI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ON has a beta of 2.22 and NI’s beta is 0.18. NI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ON has a short ratio of 5.33 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for NI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NI.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) beats NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ON is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ON is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,