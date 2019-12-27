Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) vs. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR): Comparing the Technical & System Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares are down more than -21.44% this year and recently increased 1.29% or $0.41 to settle at $32.67. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR), on the other hand, is up 13.11% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.21 and has returned -1.46% during the past week.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) are the two most active stocks in the Technical & System Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 72.83% for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR). NTNX’s ROI is -93.90% while BPR has a ROI of 7.50%. The interpretation is that BPR’s business generates a higher return on investment than NTNX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NTNX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, BPR’s free cash flow per share was +0.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, NTNX’s free cash flow was -3.58% while BPR converted 2.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NTNX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.35 versus a D/E of 25.19 for BPR. BPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NTNX trades at a P/B of 99.02, and a P/S of 5.09, compared to a P/B of 2.09, and a P/S of 0.78 for BPR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NTNX is currently priced at a -17.42% to its one-year price target of 39.56.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NTNX has a short ratio of 3.74 compared to a short interest of 15.85 for BPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NTNX.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) beats Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BPR higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,