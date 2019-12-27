NII Holdings, Inc. (NIHD) vs. Colony Capital, Inc. (CLNY): Comparing the Wireless Communications Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY), on the other hand, is up 2.14% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.78 and has returned 2.36% during the past week.

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) and Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NIHD’s ROI is 504.40% while CLNY has a ROI of -3.40%. The interpretation is that NIHD’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLNY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NIHD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, CLNY’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, NIHD’s free cash flow was -0% while CLNY converted 2.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLNY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NIHD trades at a P/S of 1.58, compared to a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.96 for CLNY. NIHD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NIHD is currently priced at a 72.8% to its one-year price target of 1.25. Comparatively, CLNY is -31.71% relative to its price target of 7.00. This suggests that CLNY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NIHD has a beta of 0.07 and CLNY’s beta is 1.36. NIHD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NIHD has a short ratio of 4.39 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for CLNY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLNY.

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) beats Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NIHD generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.