NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) vs. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI): Which is the Better Investment?

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares are up more than 39.20% this year and recently increased 0.60% or $1.45 to settle at $241.96. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), on the other hand, is up 12.41% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $22.15 and has returned 0.00% during the past week.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NEE to grow earnings at a 7.99% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ORI is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, ORI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.77% for Old Republic International Corporation (ORI). NEE’s ROI is 8.60% while ORI has a ROI of 11.50%. The interpretation is that ORI’s business generates a higher return on investment than NEE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NEE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, ORI’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, NEE’s free cash flow was 0.12% while ORI converted -0.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NEE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.14 versus a D/E of 0.17 for ORI. NEE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NEE trades at a forward P/E of 26.70, a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 6.17, compared to a forward P/E of 12.61, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.04 for ORI. NEE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NEE is currently priced at a -0.92% to its one-year price target of 244.20. Comparatively, ORI is -14.81% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that ORI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NEE has a beta of 0.16 and ORI’s beta is 0.75. NEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NEE has a short ratio of 3.80 compared to a short interest of 2.38 for ORI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ORI.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) beats NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ORI is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ORI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ORI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ORI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.