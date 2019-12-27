NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and At Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Going Head-to-head

The shares of NewLink Genetics Corporation have increased by more than 105.92% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 34.33% or $0.8 and now trades at $3.13. The shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS), has jumped by 16.64% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $37.78 and have been able to report a change of 5.74% over the past one week.

The stock of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that NLNK will grow it’s earning at a 15.20% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to FMS which will have a positive growth at a 4.52% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of NLNK implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that FMS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NLNK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NLNK’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.05, while that of FMS is positive 5.95.

NLNK currently trades at a P/B of 1.35, and a P/S of 144.47 while FMS trades at a forward P/E of 14.31, a P/B of 1.77, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NLNK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NLNK is currently at a -21.75% to its one-year price target of 4.00. Looking at its rival pricing, FMS is at a -11.77% relative to its price target of 42.82.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NLNK is given a 3.00 while 2.40 placed for FMS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NLNK stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NLNK is 3.21 while that of FMS is just 1.62. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for FMS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NewLink Genetics Corporation defeats that of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA when the two are compared, with NLNK taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. NLNK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NLNK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NLNK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.