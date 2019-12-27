New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) vs. F.N.B. Corporation (FNB): Breaking Down the Savings & Loans Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) shares are up more than 26.25% this year and recently increased 0.34% or $0.04 to settle at $11.88. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), on the other hand, is up 29.07% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $12.70 and has returned -0.70% during the past week.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) are the two most active stocks in the Savings & Loans industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, FNB is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, FNB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.35% for F.N.B. Corporation (FNB). NYCB’s ROI is 12.30% while FNB has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that NYCB’s business generates a higher return on investment than FNB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NYCB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, FNB’s free cash flow per share was +0.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, NYCB’s free cash flow was -0.52% while FNB converted 10.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FNB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NYCB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.11 versus a D/E of 0.42 for FNB. FNB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NYCB trades at a forward P/E of 13.83, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 3.10, compared to a forward P/E of 10.88, a P/B of 0.88, and a P/S of 3.30 for FNB. NYCB is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NYCB is currently priced at a -3.41% to its one-year price target of 12.30. Comparatively, FNB is -8.04% relative to its price target of 13.81. This suggests that FNB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NYCB has a beta of 0.99 and FNB’s beta is 1.30. NYCB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NYCB has a short ratio of 7.02 compared to a short interest of 4.57 for FNB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FNB.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) beats New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FNB is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, FNB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, FNB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FNB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.