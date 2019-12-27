New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) vs. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH): Breaking Down the REIT-Mortgage Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) shares are up more than 17.17% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.13 to settle at $16.65. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH), on the other hand, is down -2.14% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $62.12 and has returned -0.32% during the past week.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NRZ to grow earnings at a -2.59% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CTSH is expected to grow at a 5.60% annual rate. All else equal, CTSH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.16% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH). NRZ’s ROI is 3.50% while CTSH has a ROI of 17.20%. The interpretation is that CTSH’s business generates a higher return on investment than NRZ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. NRZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, CTSH’s free cash flow per share was +0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, NRZ’s free cash flow was 11.74% while CTSH converted 3.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NRZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NRZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.52 versus a D/E of 0.07 for CTSH. NRZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NRZ trades at a forward P/E of 7.87, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 3.29, compared to a forward P/E of 15.00, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 2.03 for CTSH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NRZ is currently priced at a -7.5% to its one-year price target of 18.00. Comparatively, CTSH is -7.71% relative to its price target of 67.31. This suggests that CTSH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NRZ has a beta of 1.03 and CTSH’s beta is 1.03. CTSH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NRZ has a short ratio of 4.42 compared to a short interest of 3.35 for CTSH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CTSH.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) beats New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CTSH is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. CTSH is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CTSH has better sentiment signals based on short interest.