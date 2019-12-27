NCR Corporation (NCR) and Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) Go Head-to-head

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) shares are up more than 51.47% this year and recently decreased -0.96% or -$0.34 to settle at $34.96. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), on the other hand, is down -92.82% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.22 and has returned -2.91% during the past week.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NCR to grow earnings at a 4.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VISL is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, VISL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. NCR Corporation (NCR) has an EBITDA margin of 12.21%. This suggests that NCR underlying business is more profitable NCR’s ROI is 4.40% while VISL has a ROI of -93.30%. The interpretation is that NCR’s business generates a higher return on investment than VISL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NCR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.11. Comparatively, VISL’s free cash flow per share was -0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, NCR’s free cash flow was 2.21% while VISL converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NCR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. NCR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.40 for VISL. This means that VISL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NCR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.03 versus a D/E of 0.02 for VISL. NCR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NCR trades at a forward P/E of 11.32, a P/B of 5.85, and a P/S of 0.65, compared to a P/B of 0.23, and a P/S of 0.13 for VISL. NCR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NCR is currently priced at a -13.14% to its one-year price target of 40.25. Comparatively, VISL is -78% relative to its price target of 1.00. This suggests that VISL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NCR has a beta of 1.64 and VISL’s beta is 1.11. VISL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NCR has a short ratio of 7.63 compared to a short interest of 1.11 for VISL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VISL.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) beats NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VISL is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VISL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VISL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VISL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.