Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) vs. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK): Which is the Better Investment?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) shares are up more than 29.78% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.41 to settle at $63.88. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), on the other hand, is up 57.42% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $16.75 and has returned -0.65% during the past week.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MNST to grow earnings at a 11.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPK is expected to grow at a 16.76% annual rate. All else equal, GPK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.48% for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK). MNST’s ROI is 27.30% while GPK has a ROI of 8.60%. The interpretation is that MNST’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MNST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.63. Comparatively, GPK’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, MNST’s free cash flow was 8.9% while GPK converted 2.31% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MNST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MNST has a current ratio of 3.30 compared to 1.60 for GPK. This means that MNST can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MNST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.92 for GPK. GPK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MNST trades at a forward P/E of 28.40, a P/B of 8.56, and a P/S of 8.41, compared to a forward P/E of 16.95, a P/B of 3.15, and a P/S of 0.79 for GPK. MNST is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MNST is currently priced at a -5.36% to its one-year price target of 67.50. Comparatively, GPK is -6% relative to its price target of 17.82. This suggests that GPK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MNST has a beta of 1.15 and GPK’s beta is 1.40. MNST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MNST has a short ratio of 4.14 compared to a short interest of 2.62 for GPK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPK.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) beats Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPK is more profitable. In terms of valuation, GPK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GPK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GPK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.