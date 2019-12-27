Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) vs. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC): Breaking Down the Confectioners Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares are up more than 37.37% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.26 to settle at $54.99. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), on the other hand, is up 4.33% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $45.78 and has returned 0.18% during the past week.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are the two most active stocks in the Confectioners industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MDLZ to grow earnings at a 5.66% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ETFC is expected to grow at a -2.31% annual rate. All else equal, MDLZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 62.78% for E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). MDLZ’s ROI is 5.50% while ETFC has a ROI of 2.00%. The interpretation is that MDLZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETFC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MDLZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, ETFC’s free cash flow per share was +2.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDLZ’s free cash flow was 0.89% while ETFC converted 22.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MDLZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 7.11 for ETFC. ETFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MDLZ trades at a forward P/E of 20.77, a P/B of 2.96, and a P/S of 3.09, compared to a forward P/E of 12.89, a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 3.25 for ETFC. MDLZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MDLZ is currently priced at a -9.78% to its one-year price target of 60.95. Comparatively, ETFC is -2.03% relative to its price target of 46.73. This suggests that MDLZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MDLZ has a beta of 0.76 and ETFC’s beta is 1.23. MDLZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MDLZ has a short ratio of 1.79 compared to a short interest of 0.90 for ETFC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETFC.

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) beats E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDLZ is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MDLZ is more undervalued relative to its price target.