Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) vs. Pinterest, Inc. (PINS): Which is the Better Investment?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares are up more than 54.95% this year and recently decreased -0.02% or -$0.03 to settle at $157.38. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS), on the other hand, is down -24.26% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $18.48 and has returned 1.48% during the past week.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MSFT to grow earnings at a 14.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has an EBITDA margin of 35.55%. This suggests that MSFT underlying business is more profitable MSFT’s ROI is 19.90% while PINS has a ROI of 12.60%. The interpretation is that MSFT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PINS’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. MSFT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.90. Comparatively, PINS’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, MSFT’s free cash flow was 5.45% while PINS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MSFT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MSFT has a current ratio of 2.90 compared to 13.70 for PINS. This means that PINS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MSFT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.73 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PINS. MSFT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MSFT trades at a forward P/E of 25.95, a P/B of 11.33, and a P/S of 9.15, compared to a forward P/E of 260.28, a P/B of 5.16, and a P/S of 10.21 for PINS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MSFT is currently priced at a -3.52% to its one-year price target of 163.13. Comparatively, PINS is -30.45% relative to its price target of 26.57. This suggests that PINS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MSFT has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 1.39 for PINS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PINS.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) beats Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MSFT is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, MSFT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,