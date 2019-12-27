Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) vs. Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT): Comparing the Semiconductor- Memory Chips Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares are up more than 74.66% this year and recently increased 0.04% or $0.02 to settle at $55.42. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), on the other hand, is down -39.17% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.32 and has returned 7.32% during the past week.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) and Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor- Memory Chips industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CSLT is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, CSLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) has an EBITDA margin of 45.57%. This suggests that MU underlying business is more profitable MU’s ROI is 15.00% while CSLT has a ROI of -20.10%. The interpretation is that MU’s business generates a higher return on investment than CSLT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, CSLT’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, MU’s free cash flow was 0.28% while CSLT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MU has a current ratio of 2.60 compared to 1.80 for CSLT. This means that MU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.16 versus a D/E of 0.01 for CSLT. MU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MU trades at a forward P/E of 10.44, a P/B of 1.71, and a P/S of 2.95, compared to a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 1.27 for CSLT. MU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MU is currently priced at a -11.26% to its one-year price target of 62.45. Comparatively, CSLT is -48.03% relative to its price target of 2.54. This suggests that CSLT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. MU has a beta of 1.97 and CSLT’s beta is 1.51. CSLT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MU has a short ratio of 1.41 compared to a short interest of 2.54 for CSLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MU.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) beats Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSLT is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CSLT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CSLT is more undervalued relative to its price target.