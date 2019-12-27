MetLife, Inc. (MET) vs. United Technologies Corporation (UTX): Breaking Down the Life Insurance Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares are up more than 24.79% this year and recently increased 0.49% or $0.25 to settle at $51.24. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), on the other hand, is up 41.54% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $150.71 and has returned 2.03% during the past week.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MET to grow earnings at a 6.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UTX is expected to grow at a 8.91% annual rate. All else equal, UTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.8% for United Technologies Corporation (UTX). MET’s ROI is 9.10% while UTX has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that MET’s business generates a higher return on investment than UTX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.95. Comparatively, UTX’s free cash flow per share was +1.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, MET’s free cash flow was 5.35% while UTX converted 2.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 1.10 for UTX. UTX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MET trades at a forward P/E of 8.45, a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.68, compared to a forward P/E of 17.25, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 1.71 for UTX. MET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MET is currently priced at a -6.84% to its one-year price target of 55.00. Comparatively, UTX is -6.22% relative to its price target of 160.71. This suggests that MET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MET has a beta of 1.13 and UTX’s beta is 1.22. MET’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MET has a short ratio of 2.01 compared to a short interest of 2.74 for UTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MET.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) beats United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MET generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MET is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MET has better sentiment signals based on short interest.