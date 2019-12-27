Medtronic plc (MDT) vs. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Breaking Down the Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) shares are up more than 23.77% this year and recently decreased -1.05% or -$1.19 to settle at $112.58. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), on the other hand, is down -19.56% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $127.58 and has returned 0.70% during the past week.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) and Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MDT to grow earnings at a 7.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BIDU is expected to grow at a -1.25% annual rate. All else equal, MDT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.62% for Baidu, Inc. (BIDU). MDT’s ROI is 7.00% while BIDU has a ROI of 7.10%. The interpretation is that BIDU’s business generates a higher return on investment than MDT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MDT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.64. Comparatively, BIDU’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, MDT’s free cash flow was 2.81% while BIDU converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MDT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MDT has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.60 for BIDU. This means that MDT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MDT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 0.43 for BIDU. MDT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MDT trades at a forward P/E of 18.66, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 4.89, compared to a forward P/E of 17.49, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 2.96 for BIDU. MDT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MDT is currently priced at a -7.9% to its one-year price target of 122.24. Comparatively, BIDU is -11.62% relative to its price target of 144.35. This suggests that BIDU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MDT has a beta of 0.61 and BIDU’s beta is 1.78. MDT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MDT has a short ratio of 2.98 compared to a short interest of 1.44 for BIDU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BIDU.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) beats Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BIDU is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BIDU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BIDU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BIDU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.