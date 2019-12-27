MBIA Inc. (MBI) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Go Head-to-head

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares are up more than 4.82% this year and recently increased 1.52% or $0.14 to settle at $9.35. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM), on the other hand, is up 50.36% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $23.08 and has returned 1.85% during the past week.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) and Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MBI to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SEM is expected to grow at a 13.55% annual rate. All else equal, SEM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.5% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). MBI’s ROI is 0.00% while SEM has a ROI of 8.40%. The interpretation is that SEM’s business generates a higher return on investment than MBI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -4.55. Comparatively, SEM’s free cash flow per share was +0.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, MBI’s free cash flow was -0.22% while SEM converted 2.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.63 versus a D/E of 4.44 for SEM. MBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MBI trades at a P/B of 0.71, and a P/S of 2.83, compared to a forward P/E of 17.45, a P/B of 3.97, and a P/S of 0.58 for SEM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MBI is currently priced at a -28.08% to its one-year price target of 13.00. Comparatively, SEM is -2.08% relative to its price target of 23.57. This suggests that MBI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MBI has a beta of 1.20 and SEM’s beta is 1.34. MBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MBI has a short ratio of 13.55 compared to a short interest of 3.19 for SEM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SEM.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) beats MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SEM is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, SEM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.