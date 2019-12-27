Mastercard Incorporated (MA) vs. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA): Which is the Better Investment?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares are up more than 58.60% this year and recently increased 0.58% or $1.72 to settle at $299.20. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), on the other hand, is down -39.98% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $6.11 and has returned 3.38% during the past week.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MA to grow earnings at a 16.87% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has an EBITDA margin of 56.32%. This suggests that MA underlying business is more profitable MA’s ROI is 50.00% while SLCA has a ROI of -5.80%. The interpretation is that MA’s business generates a higher return on investment than SLCA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.74. Comparatively, SLCA’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, MA’s free cash flow was 11.74% while SLCA converted 0.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. MA has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.70 for SLCA. This means that SLCA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.56 versus a D/E of 1.25 for SLCA. MA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MA trades at a forward P/E of 33.06, a P/B of 61.19, and a P/S of 18.27, compared to a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 0.30 for SLCA. MA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. MA is currently priced at a -5.11% to its one-year price target of 315.31. Comparatively, SLCA is -1.29% relative to its price target of 6.19. This suggests that MA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. MA has a beta of 1.03 and SLCA’s beta is 2.63. MA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MA has a short ratio of 2.47 compared to a short interest of 7.26 for SLCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MA.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) beats U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. MA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.