Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) vs. Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU): Which is the Better Investment?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares are up more than 29.63% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.04 to settle at $119.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU), on the other hand, is up 15.28% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $94.01 and has returned -1.32% during the past week.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) and Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) are the two most active stocks in the Home Improvement Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LOW to grow earnings at a 15.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PRU is expected to grow at a 6.91% annual rate. All else equal, LOW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.5% for Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU). LOW’s ROI is 14.80% while PRU has a ROI of 5.60%. The interpretation is that LOW’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRU’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LOW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.39. Comparatively, PRU’s free cash flow per share was +16.91. On a percent-of-sales basis, LOW’s free cash flow was -0.42% while PRU converted 10.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PRU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LOW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.26 versus a D/E of 0.33 for PRU. LOW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LOW trades at a forward P/E of 17.91, a P/B of 37.42, and a P/S of 1.28, compared to a forward P/E of 7.56, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.59 for PRU. LOW is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LOW is currently priced at a -9.6% to its one-year price target of 132.44. Comparatively, PRU is -4.74% relative to its price target of 98.69. This suggests that LOW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LOW has a beta of 1.27 and PRU’s beta is 1.60. LOW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. LOW has a short ratio of 2.93 compared to a short interest of 2.71 for PRU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRU.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) beats Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRU is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PRU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PRU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.