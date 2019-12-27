Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) vs. JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU): Breaking Down the CATV Systems Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) shares are up more than 3.73% this year and recently decreased -1.70% or -$0.37 to settle at $21.41. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), on the other hand, is up 18.93% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.10 and has returned 1.65% during the past week.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, JBLU is expected to grow at a 21.50% annual rate. All else equal, JBLU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 21.48% for JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LBTYK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, JBLU’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, LBTYK’s free cash flow was 2.7% while JBLU converted 0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LBTYK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LBTYK trades at a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a forward P/E of 7.98, a P/B of 1.18, and a P/S of 0.70 for JBLU. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LBTYK is currently priced at a -32.03% to its one-year price target of 31.50. Comparatively, JBLU is -12.67% relative to its price target of 21.87. This suggests that LBTYK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. LBTYK has a short ratio of 2.73 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for JBLU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LBTYK.

Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) beats JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LBTYK is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LBTYK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LBTYK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LBTYK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.