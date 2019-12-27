Lennar Corporation (LEN) vs. Discovery, Inc. (DISCA): Comparing the Residential Construction Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) shares are up more than 43.09% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$0.77 to settle at $56.02. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA), on the other hand, is up 34.52% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $33.28 and has returned 2.87% during the past week.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) are the two most active stocks in the Residential Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LEN to grow earnings at a 9.85% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DISCA is expected to grow at a 29.50% annual rate. All else equal, DISCA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 36.17% for Discovery, Inc. (DISCA). LEN’s ROI is 7.30% while DISCA has a ROI of 5.90%. The interpretation is that LEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than DISCA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.52. Comparatively, DISCA’s free cash flow per share was +1.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, LEN’s free cash flow was 3.89% while DISCA converted 6.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DISCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 1.64 for DISCA. DISCA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LEN trades at a forward P/E of 9.29, a P/B of 1.16, and a P/S of 0.78, compared to a forward P/E of 8.55, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 1.49 for DISCA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. LEN is currently priced at a -14.69% to its one-year price target of 65.67. Comparatively, DISCA is -4.53% relative to its price target of 34.86. This suggests that LEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LEN has a beta of 1.03 and DISCA’s beta is 1.63. LEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LEN has a short ratio of 4.11 compared to a short interest of 11.41 for DISCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LEN.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) beats Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEN generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, LEN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LEN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.