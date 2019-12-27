Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) vs. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC): Comparing the Department Stores Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares are down more than -22.84% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.4 to settle at $51.19. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), on the other hand, is up 19.78% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $18.58 and has returned -0.21% during the past week.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) and Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) are the two most active stocks in the Department Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect KSS to grow earnings at a -4.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARCC is expected to grow at a 3.00% annual rate. All else equal, ARCC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) has an EBITDA margin of 10.28%. This suggests that KSS underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. KSS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.39. Comparatively, ARCC’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, KSS’s free cash flow was 0.3% while ARCC converted 6.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARCC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KSS trades at a forward P/E of 10.61, a P/B of 1.49, and a P/S of 0.40, compared to a forward P/E of 10.15, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 5.34 for ARCC. KSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KSS is currently priced at a 2.01% to its one-year price target of 50.18. Comparatively, ARCC is -5.06% relative to its price target of 19.57. This suggests that ARCC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KSS has a short ratio of 5.26 compared to a short interest of 2.12 for ARCC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARCC.

Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) beats Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARCC is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ARCC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ARCC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ARCC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.