J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) vs. At Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. have increased by more than 10.58% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.55% or $0.05 and now trades at $1.15. The shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), has jumped by 36.24% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $13.61 and have been able to report a change of 4.29% over the past one week.

The stock of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. and Mattel, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. JCP has an EBITDA margin of 5.67%, this implies that the underlying business of MAT is more profitable. The ROI of JCP is -0.30% while that of MAT is -9.80%. These figures suggest that JCP ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MAT.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, JCP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -3.22, while that of MAT is also a negative -3.07.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for JCP is 1.50 and that of MAT is 1.60. This implies that it is easier for JCP to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MAT. The debt ratio of JCP is 4.79 compared to 6.80 for MAT. MAT can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than JCP.

JCP currently trades at a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 0.03 while MAT trades at a forward P/E of 108.02, a P/B of 10.39, and a P/S of 1.04. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, JCP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, MAT is at a -1.31% relative to its price target of 13.79.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), JCP is given a 3.60 while 2.80 placed for MAT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for JCP stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for JCP is 16.96 while that of MAT is just 20.58. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for JCP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Mattel, Inc. defeats that of J. C. Penney Company, Inc. when the two are compared, with MAT taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. MAT happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MAT is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MAT is better on when it is viewed on short interest.