Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Go Head-to-head

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares are up more than 7.11% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.14 to settle at $17.93. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), on the other hand, is down -26.69% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $4.45 and has returned 4.71% during the past week.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect IVZ to grow earnings at a 2.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VRAY is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, VRAY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has an EBITDA margin of 20.65%. This suggests that IVZ underlying business is more profitable IVZ’s ROI is 5.90% while VRAY has a ROI of -34.80%. The interpretation is that IVZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRAY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IVZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.34. Comparatively, VRAY’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, IVZ’s free cash flow was 2.9% while VRAY converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IVZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IVZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.81 versus a D/E of 0.51 for VRAY. IVZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IVZ trades at a forward P/E of 6.77, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 7.04 for VRAY. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. IVZ is currently priced at a -0.94% to its one-year price target of 18.10. Comparatively, VRAY is -32.06% relative to its price target of 6.55. This suggests that VRAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IVZ has a beta of 1.57 and VRAY’s beta is 1.25. VRAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. IVZ has a short ratio of 5.82 compared to a short interest of 7.06 for VRAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for IVZ.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) beats Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VRAY is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. VRAY is more undervalued relative to its price target.