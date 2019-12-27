InMode Ltd. (INMD) vs. Seagate Technology plc (STX): Which is the Better Investment?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares are up more than 180.62% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.21 to settle at $38.08. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), on the other hand, is up 55.27% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $59.92 and has returned 1.90% during the past week.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) and Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, STX is expected to grow at a 7.23% annual rate. All else equal, STX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 18.26% for Seagate Technology plc (STX). INMD’s ROI is 51.30% while STX has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that INMD’s business generates a higher return on investment than STX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. INMD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, STX’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, INMD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while STX converted 1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. INMD has a current ratio of 7.80 compared to 1.60 for STX. This means that INMD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. INMD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for STX. INMD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

INMD trades at a forward P/E of 22.60, a P/B of 7.18, and a P/S of 9.44, compared to a forward P/E of 11.43, a P/B of 9.01, and a P/S of 1.60 for STX. INMD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. INMD is currently priced at a -16.31% to its one-year price target of 45.50. Comparatively, STX is 7.17% relative to its price target of 55.91. This suggests that INMD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. INMD has a short ratio of 1.57 compared to a short interest of 6.95 for STX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INMD.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) beats InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, STX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,