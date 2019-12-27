Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) and NantKwest, Inc. (NK) Go Head-to-head

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares are up more than 51.86% this year and recently increased 5.71% or $1.17 to settle at $21.67. NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), on the other hand, is up 228.45% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.81 and has returned 10.43% during the past week.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) and NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, NK is expected to grow at a -1.70% annual rate. All else equal, IMMU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. IMMU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, NK’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, IMMU’s free cash flow was -2.95% while NK converted -29.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, IMMU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. IMMU has a current ratio of 6.50 compared to 5.70 for NK. This means that IMMU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. IMMU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.01 for NK. IMMU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

IMMU trades at a P/B of 166.69, compared to a P/B of 2.76, and a P/S of 9724.79 for NK. IMMU is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. IMMU is currently priced at a -17.92% to its one-year price target of 26.40. Comparatively, NK is 204.8% relative to its price target of 1.25. This suggests that IMMU is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IMMU has a beta of 2.17 and NK’s beta is 2.71. IMMU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IMMU has a short ratio of 12.59 compared to a short interest of 4.38 for NK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NK.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) beats NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IMMU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. IMMU is more undervalued relative to its price target.