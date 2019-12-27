Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) vs. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Breaking Down the REIT – Hotel/Motel Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) shares are up more than 12.90% this year and recently increased 0.53% or $0.1 to settle at $18.82. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), on the other hand, is down -49.58% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $3.60 and has returned -8.63% during the past week.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HST to grow earnings at a 28.40% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) has an EBITDA margin of 43.03%. This suggests that HST underlying business is more profitable HST’s ROI is 3.40% while ABEO has a ROI of -43.40%. The interpretation is that HST’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABEO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, ABEO’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, HST’s free cash flow was -0.13% while ABEO converted -0.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.59 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ABEO. HST is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HST trades at a forward P/E of 24.54, a P/B of 1.82, and a P/S of 2.45, compared to a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 591.26 for ABEO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HST is currently priced at a 1.84% to its one-year price target of 18.48. Comparatively, ABEO is -70% relative to its price target of 12.00. This suggests that ABEO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HST has a beta of 1.16 and ABEO’s beta is 2.21. HST’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HST has a short ratio of 5.00 compared to a short interest of 4.41 for ABEO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ABEO.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) beats Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HST is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HST is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,