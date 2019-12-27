Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Go Head-to-head

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares are up more than 10.90% this year and recently decreased -0.13% or -$0.05 to settle at $37.84. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM), on the other hand, is down -8.57% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.56 and has returned 6.04% during the past week.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) are the two most active stocks in the Recreational Vehicles industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect HOG to grow earnings at a 8.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) has an EBITDA margin of 10.85%. This suggests that HOG underlying business is more profitable HOG’s ROI is 6.00% while ASM has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that HOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than ASM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.63. Comparatively, ASM’s free cash flow per share was -0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, HOG’s free cash flow was 4.4% while ASM converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. HOG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 2.00 for ASM. This means that ASM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.03 versus a D/E of 0.11 for ASM. HOG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HOG trades at a forward P/E of 10.96, a P/B of 3.22, and a P/S of 1.07, compared to a forward P/E of 5.58, a P/B of 0.50, and a P/S of 1.50 for ASM. HOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HOG is currently priced at a -1.07% to its one-year price target of 38.25. Comparatively, ASM is -81.33% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that ASM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HOG has a beta of 1.17 and ASM’s beta is 0.29. ASM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. HOG has a short ratio of 10.40 compared to a short interest of 1.93 for ASM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ASM.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) beats Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ASM is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ASM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ASM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ASM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.