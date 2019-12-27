Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) vs. Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Which is the Better Investment?

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shares are up more than 97.98% this year and recently increased 1.30% or $1.04 to settle at $81.27. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), on the other hand, is up 53.39% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $52.43 and has returned -3.12% during the past week.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GBT to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ESNT is expected to grow at a 11.46% annual rate. All else equal, GBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 78.24% for Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.90. Comparatively, ESNT’s free cash flow per share was +1.46.

GBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.08 for ESNT. ESNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GBT trades at a P/B of 7.42, compared to a forward P/E of 8.69, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 6.20 for ESNT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GBT is currently priced at a -20.42% to its one-year price target of 102.13. Comparatively, ESNT is -12.82% relative to its price target of 60.14. This suggests that GBT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GBT has a beta of 1.71 and ESNT’s beta is 1.21. ESNT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GBT has a short ratio of 7.42 compared to a short interest of 1.45 for ESNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ESNT.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) beats Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ESNT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has higher cash flow per share. Finally, ESNT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.