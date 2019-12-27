General Mills, Inc. (GIS) vs. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Comparing the Processed & Packaged Goods Industry’s Most Active Stocks

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) shares are up more than 34.62% this year and recently decreased -1.06% or -$0.56 to settle at $52.42. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), on the other hand, is up 16.64% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $148.22 and has returned 0.75% during the past week.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) and Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) are the two most active stocks in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect GIS to grow earnings at a 5.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CAT is expected to grow at a 1.47% annual rate. All else equal, GIS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 19% for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). GIS’s ROI is 10.30% while CAT has a ROI of 12.80%. The interpretation is that CAT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GIS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.81. Comparatively, CAT’s free cash flow per share was -0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, GIS’s free cash flow was 2.91% while CAT converted -0.79% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GIS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. GIS has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.40 for CAT. This means that CAT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.79 versus a D/E of 2.54 for CAT. CAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GIS trades at a forward P/E of 15.27, a P/B of 4.13, and a P/S of 1.89, compared to a forward P/E of 13.81, a P/B of 5.51, and a P/S of 1.46 for CAT. GIS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GIS is currently priced at a -5.5% to its one-year price target of 55.47. Comparatively, CAT is 3.1% relative to its price target of 143.77. This suggests that GIS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. GIS has a beta of 0.70 and CAT’s beta is 1.51. GIS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. GIS has a short ratio of 5.28 compared to a short interest of 2.79 for CAT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CAT.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) beats Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GIS is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. GIS is more undervalued relative to its price target.