FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) vs. Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR): Which is the Better Investment?

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) shares are up more than 19.31% this year and recently increased 0.65% or $0.04 to settle at $6.18. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR), on the other hand, is down -14.46% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $34.38 and has returned 0.59% during the past week.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) and Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect FSK to grow earnings at a -0.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLR is expected to grow at a -2.48% annual rate. All else equal, FSK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 28.21% for Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR).

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FSK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.40. Comparatively, CLR’s free cash flow per share was +2.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSK’s free cash flow was -0.05% while CLR converted 16.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CLR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FSK trades at a forward P/E of 7.82, a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 4.53, compared to a forward P/E of 15.16, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 2.80 for CLR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FSK is currently priced at a -11.71% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, CLR is -18.38% relative to its price target of 42.12. This suggests that CLR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FSK has a short ratio of 1.39 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for CLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FSK.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) beats FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. CLR is more undervalued relative to its price target.