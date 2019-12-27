Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) vs. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Comparing the Copper Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares are up more than 25.99% this year and recently increased 1.09% or $0.14 to settle at $12.99. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), on the other hand, is up 44.38% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $142.65 and has returned -0.27% during the past week.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) are the two most active stocks in the Copper industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FCX to grow earnings at a -0.44% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VMC is expected to grow at a 18.68% annual rate. All else equal, VMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.56% for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC). FCX’s ROI is 17.40% while VMC has a ROI of 7.90%. The interpretation is that FCX’s business generates a higher return on investment than VMC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FCX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.35. Comparatively, VMC’s free cash flow per share was +1.67. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCX’s free cash flow was -2.73% while VMC converted 5.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. FCX has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 2.50 for VMC. This means that FCX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FCX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.05 versus a D/E of 0.50 for VMC. FCX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FCX trades at a forward P/E of 24.60, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 1.36, compared to a forward P/E of 24.71, a P/B of 3.41, and a P/S of 3.91 for VMC. FCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FCX is currently priced at a -5.25% to its one-year price target of 13.71. Comparatively, VMC is -11.17% relative to its price target of 160.58. This suggests that VMC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FCX has a beta of 2.50 and VMC’s beta is 0.87. VMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. FCX has a short ratio of 2.32 compared to a short interest of 2.65 for VMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FCX.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) beats Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VMC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FCX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VMC is more undervalued relative to its price target.