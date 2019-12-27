Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) vs. Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH): Breaking Down the Asset Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shares are down more than -11.26% this year and recently increased 0.69% or $0.18 to settle at $26.32. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH), on the other hand, is down -56.14% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $8.75 and has returned 19.70% during the past week.

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) and Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BEN to grow earnings at a -3.52% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EVH is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, EVH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) has an EBITDA margin of 32.07%. This suggests that BEN underlying business is more profitable BEN’s ROI is 10.50% while EVH has a ROI of -3.50%. The interpretation is that BEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than EVH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, EVH’s free cash flow per share was -0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, BEN’s free cash flow was -2.67% while EVH converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EVH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.21 for EVH. EVH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BEN trades at a forward P/E of 10.49, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 2.30, compared to a P/B of 0.66, and a P/S of 0.93 for EVH. BEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BEN is currently priced at a 3.5% to its one-year price target of 25.43. Comparatively, EVH is -35.9% relative to its price target of 13.65. This suggests that EVH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BEN has a beta of 1.21 and EVH’s beta is 1.05. EVH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BEN has a short ratio of 7.92 compared to a short interest of 8.86 for EVH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BEN.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) beats Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EVH is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, EVH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EVH is more undervalued relative to its price target.