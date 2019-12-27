Fox Corporation (FOXA) vs. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT): Comparing the Entertainment – Diversified Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) shares are down more than -1.13% this year and recently increased 0.72% or $0.27 to settle at $37.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT), on the other hand, is down -26.16% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $15.07 and has returned -6.54% during the past week.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FOXA to grow earnings at a 5.53% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GT is expected to grow at a 2.41% annual rate. All else equal, FOXA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.08% for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT). FOXA’s ROI is 9.50% while GT has a ROI of 9.10%. The interpretation is that FOXA’s business generates a higher return on investment than GT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FOXA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, GT’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, FOXA’s free cash flow was 1.42% while GT converted -0.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FOXA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FOXA has a current ratio of 3.70 compared to 1.30 for GT. This means that FOXA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FOXA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 1.38 for GT. GT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FOXA trades at a forward P/E of 13.57, a P/B of 2.26, and a P/S of 1.99, compared to a forward P/E of 6.86, a P/B of 0.73, and a P/S of 0.24 for GT. FOXA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FOXA is currently priced at a -1.08% to its one-year price target of 37.98. Comparatively, GT is -21.88% relative to its price target of 19.29. This suggests that GT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FOXA has a short ratio of 7.00 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for GT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GT.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) beats The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FOXA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.