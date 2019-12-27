Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) vs. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Comparing the Silver Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) shares are up more than 10.44% this year and recently increased 1.77% or $0.07 to settle at $4.02. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP), on the other hand, is down -3.13% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.47 and has returned 5.59% during the past week.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) and Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PAGP is expected to grow at a -10.10% annual rate. All else equal, FSM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.79% for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, PAGP’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, FSM’s free cash flow was -0.02% while PAGP converted -0.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FSM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FSM trades at a forward P/E of 12.18, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 2.60, compared to a forward P/E of 11.37, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 0.14 for PAGP. FSM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FSM is currently priced at a -55.33% to its one-year price target of 9.00. Comparatively, PAGP is -20.43% relative to its price target of 24.47. This suggests that FSM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FSM has a short ratio of 3.69 compared to a short interest of 0.88 for PAGP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAGP.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) beats Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PAGP is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PAGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, PAGP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.