Ford Motor Company (F) vs. ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN): Which is the Better Investment?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares are up more than 23.79% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.03 to settle at $9.47. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), on the other hand, is up 13.75% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $5.46 and has returned 18.18% during the past week.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect F to grow earnings at a -4.02% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Ford Motor Company (F) has an EBITDA margin of 6.39%. This suggests that F underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. F’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.08. Comparatively, IMGN’s free cash flow per share was -0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, F’s free cash flow was 7.62% while IMGN converted -0.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, F is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. F has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.60 for IMGN. This means that IMGN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

F trades at a forward P/E of 7.35, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.24, compared to a P/S of 16.54 for IMGN. F is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. F is currently priced at a -6.14% to its one-year price target of 10.09. Comparatively, IMGN is -9% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that IMGN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. F has a beta of 1.07 and IMGN’s beta is 2.34. F’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. F has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 3.79 for IMGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for F.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) beats Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. IMGN is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, IMGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, IMGN is more undervalued relative to its price target.