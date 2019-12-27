Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) vs. Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): Which is the Better Investment?

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) shares are down more than -23.14% this year and recently increased 1.69% or $0.68 to settle at $40.89. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is down -26.29% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $20.44 and has returned 1.09% during the past week.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect FL to grow earnings at a 7.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WES is expected to grow at a 10.95% annual rate. All else equal, WES’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 52.2% for Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES). FL’s ROI is 19.00% while WES has a ROI of 8.20%. The interpretation is that FL’s business generates a higher return on investment than WES’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, WES’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, FL’s free cash flow was -0.21% while WES converted -8.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. FL has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 0.70 for WES. This means that FL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.05 versus a D/E of 2.43 for WES. WES is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FL trades at a forward P/E of 7.78, a P/B of 1.80, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a forward P/E of 9.92, a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 3.63 for WES. FL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FL is currently priced at a -13.26% to its one-year price target of 47.14. Comparatively, WES is -21.38% relative to its price target of 26.00. This suggests that WES is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FL has a beta of 0.91 and WES’s beta is 1.34. FL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FL has a short ratio of 3.75 compared to a short interest of 4.63 for WES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FL.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) beats Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FL generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, FL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.