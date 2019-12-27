Fluor Corporation (FLR) vs. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ): Which is the Better Investment?

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) shares are down more than -41.96% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.22 to settle at $18.69. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ), on the other hand, is up 1.81% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $22.56 and has returned -3.13% during the past week.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) and BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) are the two most active stocks in the Heavy Construction industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FLR to grow earnings at a 11.01% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BJ is expected to grow at a 11.20% annual rate. All else equal, BJ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 3.79% for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ). FLR’s ROI is 6.30% while BJ has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that BJ’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. FLR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.66. Comparatively, BJ’s free cash flow per share was -0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, FLR’s free cash flow was -0.48% while BJ converted -0.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BJ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FLR has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.80 for BJ. This means that FLR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FLR trades at a forward P/E of 11.65, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 0.17, compared to a forward P/E of 13.85, and a P/S of 0.24 for BJ. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FLR is currently priced at a -10.62% to its one-year price target of 20.91. Comparatively, BJ is -22.87% relative to its price target of 29.25. This suggests that BJ is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. FLR has a short ratio of 3.37 compared to a short interest of 6.50 for BJ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLR.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) beats Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BJ higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. BJ is more undervalued relative to its price target.