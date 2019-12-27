Financial Metrics You Should Watch: Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE), California Resources Corporation (CRC)

The shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. have increased by more than 81.43% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.63% or $0.13 and now trades at $8.11. The shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), has slumped by -44.60% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.44 and have been able to report a change of 2.39% over the past one week.

The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. and California Resources Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CDE has an EBITDA margin of 8.34%, this implies that the underlying business of CRC is more profitable. The ROI of CDE is -2.20% while that of CRC is 16.90%. These figures suggest that CRC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CDE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CDE’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of CRC is positive 4.7.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CDE is 1.20 and that of CRC is 0.70. This implies that it is easier for CDE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CRC.

CDE currently trades at a forward P/E of 43.14, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 3.05 while CRC trades at a forward P/E of 38.22, and a P/S of 0.15. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CDE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CDE is currently at a 13.43% to its one-year price target of 7.15. Looking at its rival pricing, CRC is at a -50.32% relative to its price target of 19.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CDE is given a 2.40 while 2.60 placed for CRC. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CRC stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CDE is 2.19 while that of CRC is just 5.62. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CDE stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Coeur Mining, Inc. defeats that of California Resources Corporation when the two are compared, with CDE taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. CDE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CDE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CDE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.