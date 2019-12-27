FedEx Corporation (FDX) vs. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR): Comparing the Air Delivery & Freight Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shares are down more than -5.48% this year and recently increased 1.13% or $1.71 to settle at $152.49. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR), on the other hand, is down -74.03% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.16 and has returned -3.65% during the past week.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are the two most active stocks in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FDX to grow earnings at a -2.01% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. FedEx Corporation (FDX) has an EBITDA margin of 5.76%. This suggests that FDX underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. FDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.94. Comparatively, RTTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.25.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. FDX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.00 for RTTR. This means that FDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FDX trades at a forward P/E of 11.92, a P/B of 2.13, and a P/S of 0.57, compared to for RTTR. FDX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FDX is currently priced at a -10.45% to its one-year price target of 170.28. Comparatively, RTTR is -97.71% relative to its price target of 7.00. This suggests that RTTR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. FDX has a beta of 1.69 and RTTR’s beta is 1.00. RTTR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FDX has a short ratio of 1.73 compared to a short interest of 0.06 for RTTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RTTR.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) beats FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RTTR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RTTR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RTTR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RTTR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.