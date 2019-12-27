EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) vs. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares are down more than -4.08% this year and recently decreased -0.19% or -$0.16 to settle at $83.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), on the other hand, is up 13.99% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $81.46 and has returned 0.01% during the past week.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EOG to grow earnings at a 5.32% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, D is expected to grow at a 4.41% annual rate. All else equal, EOG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.33% for Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). EOG’s ROI is 14.10% while D has a ROI of 5.50%. The interpretation is that EOG’s business generates a higher return on investment than D’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EOG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, D’s free cash flow per share was -0.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, EOG’s free cash flow was 2.36% while D converted -5.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EOG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. EOG has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 0.50 for D. This means that EOG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EOG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 1.48 for D. D is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EOG trades at a forward P/E of 16.98, a P/B of 2.29, and a P/S of 2.73, compared to a forward P/E of 18.59, a P/B of 2.39, and a P/S of 4.31 for D. EOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EOG is currently priced at a -17.43% to its one-year price target of 101.31. Comparatively, D is -3.97% relative to its price target of 84.83. This suggests that EOG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EOG has a beta of 1.40 and D’s beta is 0.22. D’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EOG has a short ratio of 2.48 compared to a short interest of 4.57 for D. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EOG.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) beats Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on a total of 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EOG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EOG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EOG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EOG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.