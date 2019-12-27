Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) vs. Pareteum Corporation (TEUM): Breaking Down the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are up more than 478.01% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.32 to settle at $27.34. Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM), on the other hand, is down -76.18% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $0.40 and has returned -1.92% during the past week.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has an EBITDA margin of 15.01%. This suggests that ENPH underlying business is more profitable ENPH’s ROI is 0.20% while TEUM has a ROI of -10.90%. The interpretation is that ENPH’s business generates a higher return on investment than TEUM’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ENPH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, TEUM’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENPH’s free cash flow was 0% while TEUM converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ENPH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ENPH has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.20 for TEUM. This means that ENPH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ENPH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 0.14 for TEUM. ENPH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ENPH trades at a forward P/E of 26.65, a P/B of 21.87, and a P/S of 6.61, compared to a forward P/E of 2.68, a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.60 for TEUM. ENPH is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ENPH is currently priced at a -11.81% to its one-year price target of 31.00. Comparatively, TEUM is -91.36% relative to its price target of 4.63. This suggests that TEUM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ENPH has a beta of 1.01 and TEUM’s beta is 0.97. TEUM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ENPH has a short ratio of 4.70 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for TEUM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEUM.

Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ:TEUM) beats Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TEUM is more profitable. In terms of valuation, TEUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TEUM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TEUM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.