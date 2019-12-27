Energy Transfer LP (ET) vs. Ready Capital Corporation (RC): Comparing the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) shares are down more than -1.06% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.02 to settle at $13.07. Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC), on the other hand, is up 13.52% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $15.70 and has returned 1.42% during the past week.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) and Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ET to grow earnings at a 16.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RC is expected to grow at a 14.21% annual rate. All else equal, ET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Energy Transfer LP (ET) has an EBITDA margin of 21.76%. This suggests that ET underlying business is more profitable ET’s ROI is 7.90% while RC has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that ET’s business generates a higher return on investment than RC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, RC’s free cash flow per share was -2.53. On a percent-of-sales basis, ET’s free cash flow was -0.05% while RC converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.24 versus a D/E of 4.45 for RC. RC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ET trades at a forward P/E of 8.47, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 9.36, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 3.65 for RC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ET is currently priced at a -34.49% to its one-year price target of 19.95. Comparatively, RC is -6.04% relative to its price target of 16.71. This suggests that ET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ET has a beta of 1.52 and RC’s beta is 0.71. RC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ET has a short ratio of 7.38 compared to a short interest of 1.91 for RC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RC.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) beats Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ET is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, ET is more undervalued relative to its price target.