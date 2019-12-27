Endo International plc (ENDP) vs. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Comparing the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are down more than -33.29% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.03 to settle at $4.87. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), on the other hand, is up 59.25% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.66 and has returned 6.39% during the past week.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) and R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ENDP to grow earnings at a -14.63% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RCM is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, RCM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 2.33% for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM). ENDP’s ROI is -5.70% while RCM has a ROI of -5.00%. The interpretation is that RCM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ENDP’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ENDP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, RCM’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, ENDP’s free cash flow was 0.23% while RCM converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ENDP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ENDP has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 0.90 for RCM. This means that ENDP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ENDP trades at a forward P/E of 2.12, and a P/S of 0.38, compared to a forward P/E of 17.51, a P/B of 97.38, and a P/S of 1.24 for RCM. ENDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ENDP is currently priced at a 1.88% to its one-year price target of 4.78. Comparatively, RCM is -12.69% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that RCM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ENDP has a beta of 1.44 and RCM’s beta is 0.12. RCM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ENDP has a short ratio of 3.85 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for RCM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENDP.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) beats R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENDP is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ENDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ENDP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.