Encana Corporation (ECA) vs. L Brands, Inc. (LB): Which is the Better Investment?

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) shares are down more than -20.93% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $0.05 to settle at $4.57. L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB), on the other hand, is down -29.02% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $18.22 and has returned 1.73% during the past week.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) and L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ECA to grow earnings at a 11.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LB is expected to grow at a -7.43% annual rate. All else equal, ECA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.48% for L Brands, Inc. (LB). ECA’s ROI is 13.40% while LB has a ROI of 20.60%. The interpretation is that LB’s business generates a higher return on investment than ECA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ECA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, LB’s free cash flow per share was -1.75. On a percent-of-sales basis, ECA’s free cash flow was 3.72% while LB converted -3.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ECA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ECA has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 1.20 for LB. This means that LB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ECA trades at a forward P/E of 8.26, a P/B of 0.61, and a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 7.71, and a P/S of 0.38 for LB. ECA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ECA is currently priced at a -31.99% to its one-year price target of 6.72. Comparatively, LB is -8.35% relative to its price target of 19.88. This suggests that ECA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ECA has a beta of 2.03 and LB’s beta is 0.81. LB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ECA has a short ratio of 4.16 compared to a short interest of 2.62 for LB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LB.

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) beats Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LB is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, LB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.